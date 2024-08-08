Ducat 1823 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1823 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2212 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2013.

Сondition AU (4) XF (2)