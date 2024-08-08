Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Ducat 1823 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1823
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1823 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2212 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Künker (4)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
4431 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
4656 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
