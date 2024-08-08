Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1823 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Ducat 1823 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Ducat 1823 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1823 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2212 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Künker (4)
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1823 I.G.S. at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
4431 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1823 I.G.S. at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
4656 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1823 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1823 I.G.S. at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1823 I.G.S. at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1823 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1823 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine gold coins Saxony-Albertine coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search