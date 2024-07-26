Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1827
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 "Death of the King" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32666 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 311 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
