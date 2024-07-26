Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (408)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 "Death of the King" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32666 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 311 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Negrini - January 7, 2024
Seller Negrini
Date January 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1827 "Death of the King", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

