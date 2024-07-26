Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 "Death of the King" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32666 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (40) AU (109) XF (201) VF (49) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (3) MS65 (8) MS64 (4) MS63 (2) MS62 (5) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (19) PCGS (15) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (6)

Aurea (4)

Baldwin's (1)

Bertolami (1)

Busso Peus (11)

Cayón (2)

CNG (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (27)

Felzmann (4)

Frankfurter (2)

Gärtner (4)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (10)

Grün (19)

Heritage (11)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (66)

iNumis (1)

Katz (6)

Klondike Auction (1)

Kroha (3)

Künker (91)

London Coin Galleries (1)

Marciniak (2)

MDC Monaco (1)

Meister & Sonntag (2)

Möller (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Negrini (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (13)

Rhenumis (5)

Russiancoin (4)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (1)

Solidus Numismatik (3)

Sonntag (5)

Stack's (5)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (21)

UBS (2)

V. GADOURY (1)

Varesi (1)

WAG (25)

WCN (3)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (5)