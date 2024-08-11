Catalog
Sign In
Saxony-Albertine
1827
Saxony-Albertine
Period:
1806-1873
1806-1873
Frederick Augustus I
1806-1827
Anthony
1827-1836
Frederick Augustus II
1836-1854
John
1854-1873
Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1827
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Commemorative
Golden coins (Frederick Augustus I)
10 Thaler 1827 S
Average price
13000 $
Sales
0
8
5 Thaler 1827 S
Average price
7400 $
Sales
0
3
Ducat 1827 I.G.S.
Average price
3100 $
Sales
0
7
Golden coins (Anthony)
10 Thaler 1827 S
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
5 Thaler 1827 S
Average price
28000 $
Sales
0
1
Ducat 1827 S
Average price
2400 $
Sales
0
15
Silver coins (Frederick Augustus I)
Thaler 1827 S
Average price
160 $
Sales
0
80
Thaler 1827 S Mining
Average price
690 $
Sales
0
21
1/12 Thaler 1827 S
Average price
190 $
Sales
0
2
1/24 Thaler 1827 S
Average price
1000 $
Sales
0
4
Silver coins (Anthony)
Thaler 1827 S
Average price
260 $
Sales
0
86
2/3 Thaler 1827 S
Average price
720 $
Sales
0
23
1/3 Thaler 1827 S
Average price
650 $
Sales
0
9
1/6 Thaler 1827 S
Average price
350 $
Sales
0
6
1/12 Thaler 1827 S
Average price
410 $
Sales
0
6
1/24 Thaler 1827 S
Average price
170 $
Sales
0
9
Commemorative coins
Thaler 1827 S Death of the King
Average price
380 $
Sales
1
408
1/6 Thaler 1827 S Death of the King
Average price
85 $
Sales
2
127
Best offers
Katz Auction
Auction
Aug 11, 2024
Varesi
Auction
Sep 27, 2024
Pesek Auctions
Auction
Sep 23, 2024
???
Saxony-Albertine
Period
1806-1873
Frederick Augustus I
1806-1827
Anthony
1827-1836
Frederick Augustus II
1836-1854
John
1854-1873
