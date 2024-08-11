Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1827

Golden coins (Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1827 S
Reverse 10 Thaler 1827 S
10 Thaler 1827 S
Average price 13000 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 5 Thaler 1827 S
Reverse 5 Thaler 1827 S
5 Thaler 1827 S
Average price 7400 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Ducat 1827 I.G.S.
Reverse Ducat 1827 I.G.S.
Ducat 1827 I.G.S.
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 7

Golden coins (Anthony)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1827 S
Reverse 10 Thaler 1827 S
10 Thaler 1827 S
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 5 Thaler 1827 S
Reverse 5 Thaler 1827 S
5 Thaler 1827 S
Average price 28000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Ducat 1827 S
Reverse Ducat 1827 S
Ducat 1827 S
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 15

Silver coins (Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1827 S
Reverse Thaler 1827 S
Thaler 1827 S
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 80
Obverse Thaler 1827 S Mining
Reverse Thaler 1827 S Mining
Thaler 1827 S Mining
Average price 690 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1827 S
Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1827 S
1/12 Thaler 1827 S
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1827 S
Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1827 S
1/24 Thaler 1827 S
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 4

Silver coins (Anthony)

Obverse Thaler 1827 S
Reverse Thaler 1827 S
Thaler 1827 S
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 86
Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1827 S
Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1827 S
2/3 Thaler 1827 S
Average price 720 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1827 S
Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1827 S
1/3 Thaler 1827 S
Average price 650 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1827 S
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1827 S
1/6 Thaler 1827 S
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1827 S
Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1827 S
1/12 Thaler 1827 S
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1827 S
Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1827 S
1/24 Thaler 1827 S
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 9

Commemorative coins

Obverse Thaler 1827 S Death of the King
Reverse Thaler 1827 S Death of the King
Thaler 1827 S Death of the King
Average price 380 $
Sales
1 408
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1827 S Death of the King
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1827 S Death of the King
1/6 Thaler 1827 S Death of the King
Average price 85 $
Sales
2 127
