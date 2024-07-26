Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1827 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Thaler 1827 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Thaler 1827 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4248 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (4)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (19)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (4)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (11)
  • WCN (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Heritage - July 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Künker - June 23, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Karamitsos - June 18, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

