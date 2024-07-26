Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1827 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1827
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4248 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (4)
- Busso Peus (2)
- DNW (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (19)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (12)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (4)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (11)
- WCN (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search