Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

10 Thaler 1827 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1827 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 10 Thaler 1827 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,364 g
  • Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1827 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1261 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • WAG (2)
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1827 S at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1827 S at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1827 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
19986 $
Price in auction currency 19000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1827 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
13908 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - September 10, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1827 S at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1827 S at auction Künker - June 17, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1827 S at auction Künker - September 27, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

