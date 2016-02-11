Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/12 Thaler 1827 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1827 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1827 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1827 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1768 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1827 S at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1827 S at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
