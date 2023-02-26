Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/24 Thaler 1827 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,368)
- Weight 1,986 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1827
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1827 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2495 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
