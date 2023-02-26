Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/24 Thaler 1827 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1827 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1827 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,368)
  • Weight 1,986 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1827 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2495 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1827 S at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1827 S at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1827 S at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1827 S at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1827 S at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
