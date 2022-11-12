Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/12 Thaler 1827 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1827
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1827 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2494 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
674 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
