1/12 Thaler 1827 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1827 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2494 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1)