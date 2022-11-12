Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/12 Thaler 1827 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1827 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1827 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1827 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2494 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
674 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1827 S at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1827 S at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

