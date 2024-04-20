Thaler 1827 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3066 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (53) VF (21) No grade (2)

Seller All companies

Aurea (3)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Cayón (1)

Downies (1)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Gärtner (1)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (3)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (13)

Katz (3)

Künker (11)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)

Negrini (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (2)

Rauch (3)

Rhenumis (1)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Soler y Llach (3)

Spink (1)

Teutoburger (9)

UBS (1)

WAG (2)

WCN (1)