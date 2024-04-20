Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1827 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1827
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3066 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Downies (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Gärtner (1)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (13)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (11)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Negrini (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (2)
- Rauch (3)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Spink (1)
- Teutoburger (9)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Negrini
Date January 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search