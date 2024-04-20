Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1827 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1827 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1827 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3066 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Downies (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (13)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (11)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Negrini (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (2)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (9)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 640 PLN
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Negrini - January 7, 2024
Seller Negrini
Date January 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Roma Numismatics - July 17, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Aurea - June 12, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date June 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1827 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search