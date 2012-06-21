1/24 Thaler 1827 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1827 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5202 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1)