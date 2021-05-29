Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/3 Thaler 1827 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,708)
- Weight 8,254 g
- Pure silver (0,1879 oz) 5,8438 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1827
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1827 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2076 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
