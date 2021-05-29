Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/3 Thaler 1827 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1827 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1827 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,708)
  • Weight 8,254 g
  • Pure silver (0,1879 oz) 5,8438 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1827 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2076 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1646 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction Rauch - April 24, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Anthony Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1827 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/3 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search