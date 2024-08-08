Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1827 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Ducat 1827 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Ducat 1827 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1827 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2065 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (4)
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1827 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
5121 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1827 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
889 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1827 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1827 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1827 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1827 I.G.S. at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1827 I.G.S. at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
