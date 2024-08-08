Ducat 1827 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1827 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2065 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (4) VF (1)