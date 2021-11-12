1/6 Thaler 1827 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2308 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (2)