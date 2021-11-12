Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1827 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,397 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9198 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1827
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2308 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
232 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search