Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1827 S "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1827 S "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1827 S "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 "Mining" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31180 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,860. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Mining" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Mining" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Mining" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Mining" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Mining" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 15, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 15, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Mining" at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - June 15, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date June 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Mining" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Mining" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Mining" at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Mining" at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Mining" at auction Künker - September 28, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Mining" at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 S "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1827 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
