Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1827 S "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1827
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1827 "Mining" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31180 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,860. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Höhn (4)
- Künker (4)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 15, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1827 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search