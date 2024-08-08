Ducat 1827 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1827 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place April 18, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (11) Condition (slab) MS61 (3) Service NGC (3)