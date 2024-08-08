Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Ducat 1827 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1827
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1827 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place April 18, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frankfurter (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (6)
- Leu (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3627 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2845 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search