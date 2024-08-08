Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1827 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Ducat 1827 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Ducat 1827 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1827 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place April 18, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (6)
  • Leu (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1827 S at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3627 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1827 S at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2845 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1827 S at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1827 S at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1827 S at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1827 S at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1827 S at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1827 S at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1827 S at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1827 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1827 S at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1827 S at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1827 S at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1827 S at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1827 S at auction Leu - April 27, 2008
Seller Leu
Date April 27, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

