1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 "Death of the King" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1522 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place October 29, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (29) AU (42) XF (32) VF (8) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (7) AU58 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (11) RNGA (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Busso Peus (3)

Chaponnière (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (2)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (3)

Goldberg (1)

Golden Lion (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (3)

Heritage (2)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (16)

Katz (1)

Kroha (2)

Künker (7)

Möller (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (10)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Niemczyk (3)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (9)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (8)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (8)

WCN (3)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (2)