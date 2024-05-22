Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,397 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9198 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1827
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (127)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 "Death of the King" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1522 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place October 29, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Golden Lion (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (16)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (7)
- Möller (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (10)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (9)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (8)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (8)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1827 "Death of the King", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search