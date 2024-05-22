Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,397 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9198 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (127)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 "Death of the King" with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1522 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place October 29, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1827 "Death of the King", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

