2/3 Thaler 1827 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1827 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1137 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

Сondition AU (6) XF (13) VF (4)

Seller All companies

Dorotheum (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (9)

Künker (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

WAG (5)

Westfälische (2)