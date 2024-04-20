Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2/3 Thaler 1827 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,031 g
- Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1827
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1827 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1137 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Dorotheum (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (9)
- Künker (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- WAG (5)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 560 EUR
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search