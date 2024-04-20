Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2/3 Thaler 1827 S (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1827 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1827 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,031 g
  • Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1827 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1137 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Dorotheum (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (9)
  • Künker (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • Westfälische (2)
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 560 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction Dorotheum - November 20, 2020
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction Dorotheum - May 25, 2018
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1827 S at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date December 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

