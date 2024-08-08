5 Thaler 1827 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1827 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 718 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2013.

Сondition XF (3)