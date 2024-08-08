Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

5 Thaler 1827 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1827 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 5 Thaler 1827 S - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1827 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 718 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (2)
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1827 S at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5838 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1827 S at auction Hess Divo - May 30, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
9389 $
Price in auction currency 9000 CHF
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1827 S at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
