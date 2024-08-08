Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
5 Thaler 1827 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1827
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1827 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 718 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (2)
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5838 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
9389 $
Price in auction currency 9000 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
