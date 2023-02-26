Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1815 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,7 - 2,3 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1815
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1815 with mark S. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2457 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
