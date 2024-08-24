Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1815

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Thaler 1815 I.G.S.
Reverse 10 Thaler 1815 I.G.S.
10 Thaler 1815 I.G.S.
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 5 Thaler 1815 I.G.S.
Reverse 5 Thaler 1815 I.G.S.
5 Thaler 1815 I.G.S.
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1815 I.G.S.
Reverse Ducat 1815 I.G.S.
Ducat 1815 I.G.S.
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 2

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1815 I.G.S.
Reverse Thaler 1815 I.G.S.
Thaler 1815 I.G.S.
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 76
Obverse Thaler 1815 I.G.S. Mining
Reverse Thaler 1815 I.G.S. Mining
Thaler 1815 I.G.S. Mining
Average price 680 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1815 I.G.S.
Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1815 I.G.S.
2/3 Thaler 1815 I.G.S.
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1815 I.G.S.
Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1815 I.G.S.
1/3 Thaler 1815 I.G.S.
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1815 S
Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1815 S
1/48 Thaler 1815 S
Average price 720 $
Sales
0 6

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1815 S
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1815 S
1 Pfennig 1815 S
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 5

Commemorative coins

Obverse Thaler 1815 Hard Work Award
Reverse Thaler 1815 Hard Work Award
Thaler 1815 Hard Work Award
Average price 5600 $
Sales
0 45
