Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1815 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1815
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins of History
Date February 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
