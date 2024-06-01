Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1815 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1815 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1815 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Negrini - June 1, 2024
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Negrini - June 1, 2024
Seller Negrini
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Coins of History - February 4, 2024
Seller Coins of History
Date February 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Negrini - January 7, 2024
Seller Negrini
Date January 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Karamitsos - March 19, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

