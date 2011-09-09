Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/3 Thaler 1815 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7,016 g
  • Pure silver (0,1879 oz) 5,8443 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1815 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2427 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.

Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition VF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

