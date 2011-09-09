1/3 Thaler 1815 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1815 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2427 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.

Сondition VF (1)