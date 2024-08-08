Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
5 Thaler 1815 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1815
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
