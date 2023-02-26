1/48 Thaler 1815 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1815 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3328 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

