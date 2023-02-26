Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/48 Thaler 1815 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 0,974 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2435 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/48 Thaler
- Year 1815
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1815 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3328 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Höhn (3)
- Marciniak (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
