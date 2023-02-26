Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/48 Thaler 1815 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1815 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1815 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 0,974 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2435 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/48 Thaler
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1815 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3328 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1815 S at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1815 S at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1815 S at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1815 S at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1815 S at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 19, 2019
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1815 S at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

