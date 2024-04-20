Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1815
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award". This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4031 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (4)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (20)
- Marciniak (2)
- Möller (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4480 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5431 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search