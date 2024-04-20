Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award". This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4031 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2019.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (15) XF (13) VF (7) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)

