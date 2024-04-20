Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award". This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4031 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (20)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4480 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5431 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award" at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - February 2, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award" at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award" at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1815 "Hard Work Award", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

