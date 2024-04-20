Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1815 I.G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1815 I.G.S. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1815 I.G.S. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 "Mining" with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (10)
  • Künker (10)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
416 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1319 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Hess Divo - December 3, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1815 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1815 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search