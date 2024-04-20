Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1815 I.G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1815
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1815 "Mining" with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (6)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (10)
- Künker (10)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- WAG (5)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1319 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
