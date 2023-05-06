Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2/3 Thaler 1815 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1815 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1815 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,031 g
  • Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1815 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1684 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Frühwald - October 27, 2012
Seller Frühwald
Date October 27, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - September 10, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1815 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1815 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 2/3 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search