2/3 Thaler 1815 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1815 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1684 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (6) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)