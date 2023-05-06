Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2/3 Thaler 1815 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,031 g
- Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1815
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1815 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1684 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
