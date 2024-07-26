Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (954)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 "Golden Wedding" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 876 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place November 24, 2020.

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction Stack's - June 27, 2024
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction Stack's - June 27, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1872 "Golden Wedding", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

