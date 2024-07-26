2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 "Golden Wedding" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 876 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place November 24, 2020.

