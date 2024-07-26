Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding" (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1872
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (954)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1872 "Golden Wedding" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 876 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place November 24, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
