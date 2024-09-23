Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1872

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1872 B
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1872 B
1 Pfennig 1872 B
Average price 7 $
Sales
0 8

Commemorative coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1872 B Golden Wedding
Reverse 2 Thaler 1872 B Golden Wedding
2 Thaler 1872 B Golden Wedding
Average price 310 $
Sales
6 954
