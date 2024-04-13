1 Pfennig 1872 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1872 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2315 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition XF (1) No grade (7)