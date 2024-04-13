Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1872 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1872
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1872 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2315 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
