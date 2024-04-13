Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1872 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1872 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1 Pfennig 1872 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1872 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2315 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

