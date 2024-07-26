Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1871
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 "Victory over France" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30098 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,520. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
