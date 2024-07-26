Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (736)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 "Victory over France" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30098 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,520. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1871 B "Victory over France" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - September 18, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 18, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1871 "Victory over France", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

