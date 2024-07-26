2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1817 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2272 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (17) XF (25) VF (6) F (1) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Darabanth (3)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (1)

Heritage (4)

Höhn (19)

Katz (1)

Künker (5)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Russiancoin (10)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

WAG (3)

Westfälische (1)