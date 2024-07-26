Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,031 g
  • Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1817 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2272 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.

Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Rauch - December 9, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

