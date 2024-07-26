Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,031 g
- Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1817
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1817 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2272 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
