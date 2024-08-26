Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1817

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Reverse 10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Average price 4900 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 5 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Reverse 5 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
5 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Ducat 1817 I.G.S.
Reverse Ducat 1817 I.G.S.
Ducat 1817 I.G.S.
Average price 3700 $
Sales
0 6

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Reverse Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Thaler 1817 I.G.S. Mining
Reverse Thaler 1817 I.G.S. Mining
Thaler 1817 I.G.S. Mining
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Thaler 1817 S.G.H. Mining
Reverse Thaler 1817 S.G.H. Mining
Thaler 1817 S.G.H. Mining
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Reverse Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse Thaler 1817 I.G.S. Mining
Reverse Thaler 1817 I.G.S. Mining
Thaler 1817 I.G.S. Mining
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 63
Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
1/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
1/12 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 21
