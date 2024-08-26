Catalog
Home
Catalog
Saxony-Albertine
1817
Saxony-Albertine
Period:
1806-1873
1806-1873
Frederick Augustus I
1806-1827
Anthony
1827-1836
Frederick Augustus II
1836-1854
John
1854-1873
Home
Catalog
Saxony-Albertine
1817
Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1817
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Golden coins
10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Average price
4900 $
Sales
0
38
5 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Average price
3400 $
Sales
0
6
Ducat 1817 I.G.S.
Average price
3700 $
Sales
0
6
Silver coins
Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Average price
2300 $
Sales
0
4
Thaler 1817 I.G.S. Mining
Average price
1500 $
Sales
0
11
Thaler 1817 S.G.H. Mining
Average price
—
Sales
0
1
Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Average price
360 $
Sales
0
24
Thaler 1817 I.G.S. Mining
Average price
400 $
Sales
0
29
2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Average price
220 $
Sales
0
63
1/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Average price
1100 $
Sales
0
4
1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Average price
140 $
Sales
0
23
1/12 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Average price
290 $
Sales
0
2
1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Average price
65 $
Sales
0
21
