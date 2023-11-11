Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 "Mining" with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6407 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (4) VF (2)