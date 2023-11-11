Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1817
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 "Mining" with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6407 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (3)
- London Coin Galleries (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (1)
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1599 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
1224 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1817 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
