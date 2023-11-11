Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 "Mining" with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6407 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1599 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction London Coin Galleries - November 1, 2016
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
1224 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1817 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1817 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search