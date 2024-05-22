Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Type 1817-1821" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1817
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31176 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
