Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Type 1817-1821" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Type 1817-1821" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Type 1817-1821" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31176 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Solidus Numismatik - December 12, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Solidus Numismatik - July 25, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Gärtner - February 22, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Rauch - June 23, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Rauch - March 23, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date March 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

