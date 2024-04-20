Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,397 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9198 g
  • Diameter 26,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1817 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3331 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Höhn (15)
  • Künker (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition XF
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - October 4, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date October 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date January 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

