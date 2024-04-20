Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,397 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9198 g
- Diameter 26,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1817
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1817 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3331 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
