Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7,016 g
  • Pure silver (0,1879 oz) 5,8443 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1817 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2339 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,150. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.

Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
933 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
2540 $
Price in auction currency 2150 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Rauch - December 7, 2010
Seller Rauch
Date December 7, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

