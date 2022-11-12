Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7,016 g
- Pure silver (0,1879 oz) 5,8443 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1817
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1817 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2339 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,150. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (3)
- Rauch (1)
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
933 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
2540 $
Price in auction currency 2150 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search