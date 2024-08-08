Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Ducat 1817 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1817
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1817 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1258 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3426 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3900 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
