Ducat 1817 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1817 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1258 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)