Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1817 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Ducat 1817 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Ducat 1817 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1817 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1258 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (5)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1817 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3426 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1817 I.G.S. at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3900 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1817 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1817 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1817 I.G.S. at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1817 I.G.S. at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

