10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1817 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5028 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.

