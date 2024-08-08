Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,364 g
- Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1817
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1817 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5028 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Hess Divo / Künker (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (21)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5653 $
Price in auction currency 5300 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
5970 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
