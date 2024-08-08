Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,364 g
  • Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1817 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5028 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Hess Divo / Künker (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (21)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5653 $
Price in auction currency 5300 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
5970 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Solidus Numismatik - December 16, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1817 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine gold coins Saxony-Albertine coins 10 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search