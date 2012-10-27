Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Type 1806-1817" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 577 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place October 25, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3)