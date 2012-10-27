Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Type 1806-1817" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Type 1806-1817" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Type 1806-1817" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 577 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place October 25, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • UBS (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Frühwald - October 27, 2012
Seller Frühwald
Date October 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
2459 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
2101 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction UBS - September 15, 2002
Seller UBS
Date September 15, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

