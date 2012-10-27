Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Type 1806-1817" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1817
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 577 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place October 25, 2012.
Seller Frühwald
Date October 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
2459 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
2101 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
