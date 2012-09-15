Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/12 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 21,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1817 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2275 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place September 14, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

