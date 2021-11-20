Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 "Mining" with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4033 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 12, 2019.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
620 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - August 30, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Künker - February 8, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1817 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

