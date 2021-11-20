Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1817 I.G.S. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1817
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1817 "Mining" with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4033 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 12, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (7)
- Reinhard Fischer (7)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
620 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
12
