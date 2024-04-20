Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,368)
  • Weight 1,986 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1817 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2045 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Höhn (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • WAG (5)
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Höhn - September 10, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1817 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/24 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search