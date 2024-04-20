Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/24 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,368)
- Weight 1,986 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1817
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/24 Thaler 1817 with mark I.G.S.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2045 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 27, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Höhn (5)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stephen Album (3)
- WAG (5)
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
