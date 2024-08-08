Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

5 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 5 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1817 with mark I.G.S.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5170 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • UBS (1)
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2851 $
Price in auction currency 2750 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
2649 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1817 I.G.S. at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus I Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1817 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine gold coins Saxony-Albertine coins 5 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search