1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1812 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6930 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place December 5, 2020.

