Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Dirk Löbbers

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 21,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1812 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6930 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place December 5, 2020.

Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

