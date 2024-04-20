Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 21,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1812 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6930 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place December 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
