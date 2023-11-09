Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/48 Thaler 1812 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 0,974 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2435 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/48 Thaler
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1812 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 916 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Frühwald (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search