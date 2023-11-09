Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/48 Thaler 1812 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1812 H - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1812 H - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 0,974 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2435 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/48 Thaler
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1812 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 916 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1812 H at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1812 H at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1812 H at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1812 H at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1812 H at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1812 H at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1812 H at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1812 H at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1812 H at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1812 H at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1812 H at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1812 H at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1812 H at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/48 Thaler 1812 H at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

