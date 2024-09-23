Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/48 Thaler 1812 S (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1812 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1812 S - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Dirk Löbbers

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 0,974 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2435 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/48 Thaler
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/48 Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
