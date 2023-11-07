Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7,016 g
- Pure silver (0,1879 oz) 5,8443 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1812 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1412 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place March 12, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Höhn (3)
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search