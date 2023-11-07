1/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1812 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1412 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place March 12, 2011.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2)