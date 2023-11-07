Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7,016 g
  • Pure silver (0,1879 oz) 5,8443 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1812 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1412 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place March 12, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (3)
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date March 12, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
