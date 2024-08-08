Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
10 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,364 g
- Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1812 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5157 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rhenumis (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1890 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2317 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
