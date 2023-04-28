Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1812 S.G.H. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 "Mining" with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 813 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1812 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
