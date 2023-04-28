Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1812 S.G.H. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1812 S.G.H. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1812 S.G.H. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 "Mining" with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 813 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Busso Peus - January 13, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1812 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

